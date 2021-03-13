JoAnn Brubaker (1951-2021)

JoAnn (DeLong) Brubaker, age 70 of Bradenton, FL formally from Wauseon/Hamler, Ohio passed away unexpectedly March 8th at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota Florida.

JoAnn was born in Chicago, IL January 9th 1951 to the late Gerald and Helen DeLong. JoAnn attended school in Niles, MI and lived there until the early 1990’s when she moved to Ohio. She retired from Lear Corporation in Wauseon, Ohio and she was an avid Notre Dame fan.

Jo married Paul Brubaker Dec 17th,1988, he survives. Also surviving and left to cherish her memory are 3 sons, Jason (Ruth) Elledge, Josh (Heather) Stump and Ryan (Crystal) Stump. 3 siblings, Debbie Hoover, David (Denise) DeLong and Laurie Wachtmann. Jo was blessed with 10 grandchildren. Nykoma Elledge, Brea Elledge, Mara Elledge, Sophia Elledge, Ashley Barton, Brandon Barton, Ashlyn Morey, Caitlyn Mcdonough, Blake Mcdonough and Bryson Stump and 4 Great Grandchildren, Brodyn, Nevaeh, Braydon and Oaklynn. 9 Nieces and Nephews. Justin (Tina) Williams, Stacia (Pedro) Rodriguez, Alyssa Williams, Christopher (Rachel) Hoover, Anna Hoover, Adam (Shania) DeLong, Devin (Emma) DeLong, Brandon (Erin) Wachtmann and Braden (Kevin) Wachtmann and Brother in Law, Robert Brubaker. 12 Great Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, Brother Gerald S. DeLong and Mother in Law, Isabella Brubaker.

She also leaves behind her precious Yorkie, Bellazen, whom she loved dearly. JoAnn will be forever missed by her family and friends. Fly high, sweet angel.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Wauseon Union Cemetery, Wauseon, OH at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with local arrangements.

