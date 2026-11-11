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PULASKI TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Township Fire Contract To Increase $2,000 In 2027

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Pulaski Township will face a $2,000 increase in its fire protection contract in 2027, bringing the annual cost to $51,500.

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