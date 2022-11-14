Hilltop Football & Volleyball Teams Hand Out Postseason Hardware For 2022

FOOTBALL AWARDS … ( Front) Cameron Schlosser-TAAC Honorable Mention Quarterback; Dylan Eisel-TAAC 2nd Team Linebacker; Tyzon Pelfrey-TAAC 2nd Team Defensive Lineman, Senior Award; Dylan Cammack-TAAC 2nd Team Offensive Lineman, MVP Defensive Lineman Award; David Rodriguez-TAAC Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman. (Back) Wade Wagner- TAAC 2nd Team Defensive Back; Olivia Rossman-BBC Scholar-Athlete; Dalton Bauer-TAAC Honorable Mention Linebacker, MVP Award, MVP Defense Award; Dylan Soltau-TAAC 2nd Team Offensive Lineman, BBC Scholar-Athlete; Jonathan Stephens-Most Improved Award; Branson Heisey-TAAC 2nd Team Defensive Back; Brock Kesler-TAAC 2nd Team Wide Receiver, TAAC Honorable Mention Defensive Back. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

VOLLEYBALL AWARDS … (Front) Alora Siegel-BBC Scholar-Athlete; Eleana VanArsdalen-Most Improved Award; Jayma Bailey-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC 1st Team, District 7 2nd team, Joscelyn Layman-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC Honorable Mention; Brynn Rodriguez-BBC Honorable Mention. (Back) Madisyn Routt-BBC Scholar-Athlete, District 7 Scholar-Athlete; Libbie Baker-BBC 2nd Team, District 7 Honorable Mention; Gabby Rodriguez-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC Player of the Year, District 7 Player of the Year, All Ohio Honorable Mention, the “D” Award; Mia Hancock-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC 2nd Team, District 7 Honorable Mention, District 7 Scholar-Athlete.