EDGERTON PARK BOARD: Governor Mike DeWine’s Office Awards Edgerton Money For Benches & Seating In Gerhart Park

Edgerton Mayor Bob Day led a discussion on several park projects that are in the works. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

In attendance at the November 9 Edgerton Park Board meeting were park board members Cameron Cochran and Camie Hicks, along with Mayor Bob Day, Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles and village Fiscal Officer Denise Knecht.

Mayor Day opened the meeting by talking about doing projects in the village that will live a long time beyond us (the doers) and the importance of investing in kids.