Hilltop High School & Junior High April Students Of The Month

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Front Row Left to Right – Brayden Tyler, Arend Schuurman, Austin Gault, Jackson Hancock, Myah Higgins, Hayden JoHantgen, Molly Dickinson. Middle Row Left to Right – Nathan Wieland, Maggie Altman, Bryce Peters, Caiden Hartzell, Ingrid Hoffman, Marissa Bennett, Shealyn Martin. Back Row Left to Right – Kalab Gillespie, Alaina Russel, Eleana VanArsdalen, Hunter Leupp, Carmen Merillat, Elijah Perkins, Ben McKinney. Absent from the photo is Alora Siegel. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
