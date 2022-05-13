North Central Elementary Students Participate In Ag Day

Facebook

High school students presented hands-on learning opportunities to the elementary students recently. This year the students chose topics including maple syrup, trees, cheese, thermal energy, and soil.

Additionally, older students were given the opportunity to bring in farm animals they are raising or showing at the fair. These animals include cows, pigs, goats, chickens, rabbits, and lambs.

Please check out the North Central FFA Facebook page that details the special “thank you” offered to a local veterinarian and a family who supported this day and made it possible for the animals to come to school on this very special event.

Ag Day is organized by Jess Tracey. She is the North Central School FFA coordinator and Vocational Agriculture teacher.

Students pictured with a lamb are: Whitney Dietsch, Corbin Lonabarger, Grayson Houk, Addie Bly, Lane Maginn, Zeke Weible, and Brody Dietsch.

Students and staff look forward to this event every single year!