Hilltop @ Montpelier Boys Varsity Basketball

Montpelier 49 Hilltop 40

MONTPELIER – The Locos outscored Hilltop 26-14 in the middle two quarters to erase an early 8-4 deficit to earn a 49-40 BBC win.

Montpelier (7-9, 3-2 BBC) put two in double figures as Garrett Walz pumped in 21 points and Grant Girrell had 15.

Aiden Funkhouser had four field goals and was 4/4 at the free throw line for 12 to pace Hilltop (4-11, 0-5).

HILLTOP (40) – Verdin 0; Schlosser 7; Kesler 8; Funkhouser 12; Dempsey 4; Eckenrode 5; Runkel 0; Bailey 4; Guillen 0; Grubbs 0; Totals: 13-3-11 – 40

MONTPELIER (49) – Walz 21; Thorp 2; Sommer 0; Camper 4; Girrell 15; Martin 0; Brink 1; Grime 6; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Totals: 21-0-7 – 49

HILLTOP 8 5 9 18 – 40

MONTPELIER 4 14 12 19 – 49

JUNIOR VARSITY: Montpelier, 27-5

