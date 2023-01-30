Pettisville @ Edon Boys Varsity Basketball

Pettisville 44 Edon 32

EDON – Jaret Beck scored 16 and Joey Ripke added 13 to help the Blackbirds (12-5, 5-0 BBC) keep pace with Stryker atop the BBC after beating Edon 44-32.

Max Radabaugh led Edon (5-11, 2-3) with 10 points on four buckets and a pair of free throws.

PETTISVILLE (44) – Leppelmeier 0; Ripke 13; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 9; Beck 16; Wyse 0; Harmon 0; Jacoby 4; Waidelich 0; Fenton 2; Totals: 12-2-14 – 44

EDON (32) – Radabaugh 10; Kiess 8; Hulbert 4; Tennant 0; Oberlin 1; Brigle 0; Sprea 0; Trausch 0; Reed 0; Gallehue 0; Pinkham 1; Totals: 5-4-10 – 32

P’VILLE 13 12 6 13 – 44

EDON 5 7 10 10 – 32

JUNIOR VARSITY: Pettisville, 34-6

