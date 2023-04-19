Hilltop @ Montpelier Varsity Baseball

Montpelier 6 Hilltop 5

MONTPELIER – Montpelier needed just three hits to produce six runs thanks in part to seven errors by Hilltop to pull out a 6-5 win.

Easten and Jaxon Richmond combined on the mound to ring up 14 strikeouts and Landon Facker had two singles and an RBI for Montpelier.

HILLTOP 200 210 0 – 5 5 7

MONTPELIER 221 100 x – 6 3 1

Records: Hilltop 4-6 (1-3 BBC), Montpelier 6-5 (3-1 BBC)

WINNING PITCHER: E. Richmond (5 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks) Other: J. Richmond

LOSING PITCHER: Haynes (3.2 innings, 2 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks) Other: W. Wagner

LEADING HITTERS: (Hilltop) W. Wagner – double, 2 runs; Schlosser – double, RBI; Pelfrey – double, 2 RBIs; (Montpelier) Fackler – 2 singles, RBI; J. Richmond – triple, RBI