Hilltop Softball Hands Out Postseason Hardware

AWARD WINNERS … Hilltop recently gave out their softball awards for the 2021 season. Pictured are: (Front) Kacy Connolly-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC Honorable Mention, State Scholar-Athlete; Ericka Dennison-BBC Scholar-Athlete; Hannah Riley-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC 2nd Team; Jozlyn Jones-BBC Scholar-Athlete; Holly Jermeay-BBC 1st Team, District IV 1st Team: All-Ohio Honors 2nd Team; Most Improved Award; Arleigh VanArsdalen-BBC Scholar-Athlete.

(Back) Alex Horton-BBC Scholar-Athlete, State Scholar-Athlete; Americus Maddox-BBC Honorable Mention; Lana Baker-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC 1st Team, District IV 2nd Team, State Scholar-Athlete, Defensive Player of the Year Award; Leanna Baker-BBC Scholar-Athlete, State Scholar-Athlete; Sara Barnum-BBC 1st Team, District IV 2nd Team; Joscelyn Layman-Rookie of the Year Award; Kodi Brenner-BBC Scholar-Athlete, BBC Player of the Year, District IV 1st Team, All-Ohio Honors 1st Team, Team Captain Award, Offensive Player of the Year Award, Coaches’ Award. (Missing from picture-Ragen Roesch, BBC Scholar-Athlete)