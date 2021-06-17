Community Newspapers Hit With 9% Increase: USPS Increasing Postage Rates

The United States Postal Service (USPS) plans to adjust postage rates as of Aug. 29 for the public and commercial mail users. The cost of a first-class stamp will increase from 55 to 58 cents.

For community newspapers using periodicals mail to reach readers , the average rate increase will be nearly 9%.

The increase is part of a new USPS business plan that also includes a weakening of service standards for mail that’s moving across the country.

Brett Wesner, chair of the National Newspaper Association, said the announcement is grim news for community newspapers that have been fielding months of complaints that subscribers are not receiving their copies on time.