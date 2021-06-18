Robert Kemp (1935-2021)

Robert W. Kemp, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:45 A.M. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan. Mr. Kemp worked in maintenance for Bryan Custom Plastics and Plastec for 47 years before he retired in 2004.

He was a US Army veteran who served as an engineer from 1955-1958, including 16 months in Korea. Robert had a 1947 Chevy pick-up Truck and was a member of the Historical Truck Society- Black Swamp Chapter of Toledo and the Crusin’ Knights Car Club in Bryan.

Born April 17, 1935 in Wauseon, Ohio, he was the son of Walter D. and Emma J. (Bost) Kemp, Sr. He married Irene B. Ensman on August 29, 1958 in Angola, Indiana and she survives.

Robert is also survived by his sons, Robert Kemp, of Bryan and Michael (Robin) Kemp, of Archbold; 3 grandchildren, Dustin Kemp, Allison Stevens and Michaela Kemp and a great grandson, Keegan Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter Kemp, Jr, Marion Kemp and Marvin Kemp and sisters, Wilma Kemp, Irene Predew and Helen Aros.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private graveside services at Brown Cemetery will be held for the family with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Cruisin’ Knights Car Club. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.