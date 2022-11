CONTINUING VOLLEYBALL CAREER … Hilltop’s Gabby Rodriguez recently signed her letter of intent to further her education and continue her volleyball career at Malone University, a Division II school in Canton, Ohio. Pictured with Rodriguez as she makes it official are: (Front) Josh Rodriguez (father), Gabby Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez (mother). (Back) Hilltop volleyball head coach Janice Bruner, Pineapple Club volleyball coach Bobbie Thompson. (PHOTO PROVIDED)