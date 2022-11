COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL … Archbold’s Chaney Brodbeck has signed with Wheeling University in Wheeling, West Virginia to continue her academic and volleyball career. Shown at her signing event are seated: Tara Brodbeck, Chaney Brodbeck, Kyle Brodbeck. Standing: Archbold volleyball head coach Debbie Culler, Pineapple Club coach Bobbie Thompson. (PHOTO PROVIDED)