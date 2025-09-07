Historic Reflection: 1860 – Primrose Church

PRIMROSE CHURCH OF GOD — A HISTORICAL REFLECTION

Construction of the Primrose Church of God, located west of Primrose in Millcreek Township, began in the mid-19th century. The church itself was established prior to June 9, 1860, the date when William Fisher sold three-quarters of an acre to church elders. This land was designated “for a public burying ground for the citizens of Millcreek Township and also for the erection of a church.”

The church was situated in Primrose Cemetery, on the south side of County Road R, approximately one-half mile west of County Road 20. The house of worship was formally dedicated on January 23, 1876. At the time, it was described as a “good, common-sized country house, substantially built and rather neatly finished, with a belfry and a pretty good spire.”

In 1904, the church trustees sold the cemetery to Millcreek Township. By 1910, ownership of the church itself was transferred to the township with the stipulation that it remain “a union bethel at the disposal of all Protestant denominations.” The building’s ultimate fate remains unknown, and, to date, no photographs of the Primrose Church of God are known to exist.

The accompanying image, circa 1990 from the Kevin Maynard collection, shows what remained of the church's concrete foundation at that time. The foundation has since been removed.