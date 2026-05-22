Historic Reflection: 1910 – Bowman Meat Market

MARKET … This circa 1910 vintage image shows the J.M. Bowman meat market at Blakeslee. Based on the window lettering, Bowman’s meat market was housed in the former M.C. Huard meat market. A 1905 newspaper article states that Michael C. Huard “conducts the only meat market in [Blakeslee], and through industry and an honest business policy has worked up an extensive patronage. He not only handles fresh meats, but oysters and other delicacies when they are in season. Most of the farmers in this section of the county also go to Huard’s for their salt as he handles it by the barrel,” and that Huard was “one of the most extensive stock buyers in Williams County.” The meat market’s location is uncertain; however, in 1970, John P. Thiel wrote that J. F. Snyder “built a building and had a butcher shop, later owned by Howard Bowman, Matt Thiel adding groceries. It was later sold to M.C. Studer who became postmaster, and the building now serves as Kurtz Bicycle Shop, also the small building to the north which used to be a barber shop.” The former Kurtz Bicycle Shop still stands south of the tracks on the east side of Washington Street (Ohio Route 34). This colorized picture postcard of Bowman’s meat market is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.