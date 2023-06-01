Historic Reflection: 1864: Founder Of Bryan Passes

Williams County History (May 24, 1864): John A. Bryan, founder of the city of

Bryan, died. John Alexander Bryan was born April 13, 1794, at New Marlboro,

Mass. Little is known of his early life. Bryan moved to Olean, N.Y., when he was

a young man and became an attorney. He became involved in politics, serving

as Cattaraugus County district attorney several times before being elected to the

New York Legislature. About 1829, John Bryan moved to Columbus, Ohio, and

started a Democratic newspaper; he sold this business in 1833 when he was

elected Ohio state auditor. About this time Mr. Bryan became a land agent—buying

unimproved Ohio land and selling it to settlers. On July 14, 1840, John A.

Bryan had the village of Bryan surveyed as the new Williams County seat. The

original town plat contained 182 lots and a public square, the present courthouse

square. On August 15, 1844, President John Tyler appointed Mr. Bryan Charge

d’ Affaires to the Republic of Peru for one year. In 1846 he was among two dozen

men that were considered to head the new Smithsonian Institution in Washington,

D.C., but he lacked the necessary scientific background. In 1850 Mr. Bryan

moved to Wisconsin, where he edited the Milwaukee Commercial newspaper for

three years and then served as a U.S. land agent. He died in Menasha, Wis., on

May 24, 1864. This portrait of John A. Bryan is from the Kevin Maynard collection.