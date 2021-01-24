Historic Reflection: 1876 – Primrose Church of God in Millcreek Township

(January 23, 1876, 145 years ago): The Primrose Church of God in Millcreek Township was formally dedicated. The Primrose Church of God was established prior to June 9, 1860. On that date William Fisher sold church elders three-quarters of an acre to be used “for a public burying ground for the citizens of Millcreek Township and also for the erection of a church.” The church was located in the Primrose Cemetery on the south side of County Road R, one-half mile west of County Road 20. The house of worship was formally dedicated on January 23, 1876. The structure was described as a “good, common-sized country house, substantially built and rather neatly finished, with a belfry and pretty good spire.” In 1904, church trustees sold the cemetery to Millcreek Township. In 1910, the church was turned over to Millcreek Township with the condition that the church was to be “a union bethel at the disposal of all Protestant denominations.” The building’s final fate is unknown. No photographs of the Primrose Church of God are known to exist. If any of our Local History Exchange participants have a photograph of this church, please feel free to share it or to contact me. This circa 1990 vintage image from the Kevin Maynard collection shows what remained of the church’s concrete foundation at that time. The foundation has since been removed.