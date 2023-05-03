Historic Reflection: 1878 Bryan – The Former Temple Theatre

The Temple Theater northeast of the intersection of High and Beech streets in Bryan was constructed as an armory for Company E, 16th Ohio National Guard. Ground was broken for the 100- x 44-foot structure on October 28, 1878, and it was completed in 1879. The armory was equipped with a stage and dressing rooms, and dances, plays, roller skating and basketball games were held in the building. Future President William McKinley once addressed an audience of 1,600 there. The Temple Theater opened in the former armory in 1921 and operated for approximately 25 years. In April 1955, the Carroll-Ames hardware moved into the building, and the two-story brick residence and two small structures were razed to provide parking for the store. The historic structure today houses My Furniture Place. This April 18, 1954 photograph of the former Temple Theater is from the Williams County Public Library Photographic Archives, information courtesy of Kevin Maynard.