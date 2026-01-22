Historic Reflection: 1887 – Bryan, Ohio Bobsleds

On New Year’s Day 1887, Albert Spangler took a team of six horses hitched to six bobsleds to Bryan’s courthouse square and gave local children a sleigh ride. The Bryan City Band occupied the last bobsled while the other five were loaded with bright-eyed little girls. The band played as the procession circled the square to the applause of the crowd lining the sidewalks. After about 30 minutes, the small boys took a turn, and there were so many clamoring for a ride that they crowded the band out of the last bobsled. The boys made music of their own by yelling, banging on tin pans, ringing bells, and blowing horns and whistles. The event was long remembered by participants and spectators alike.

This Jan. 1, 1887, colorized vintage image was taken on the west side of the Williams County courthouse square looking north. The former wooden frame First Presbyterian Church, erected circa 1859 on North Lynn Street, can be seen at the left of the photograph. This house of worship served the congregation until First Presbyterian completed a red sandstone church on the southwest corner of High and Beech streets in 1903. All of the brick business buildings on the north side of the square still stand today.

This historic photograph is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.