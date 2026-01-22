Gene Andrews (1949 – 2026)

(Retired From Hause Machine In Montpelier)

Gene Andrews, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Auburn Village Care and Rehabilitation, Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.

Gene was a machinist at Mohawk Tools for many years until the plant closed, and he retired from Hause Machine in Montpelier.

He was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, enjoyed attending car shows, city band concerts, and spending time at Pokagon State Park.

Gene Andrews was born Dec. 16, 1949, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Gerald V. and Juanita A. (Colon) Andrews. He married Dee L. (Rohrs) Crites on Dec. 15, 1988, in Hicksville, and she survives.

Gene is also survived by his children, Cletus (Michelle) Crites of Haskins, Martha (Jim) Jones of New Bern, N.C., Amy (Randy) Fielitz of Montpelier, and Lamar (Eydie) Crites of Lithia, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dana (Becky) Andrews of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald “Bert” Andrews; and niece, Michelle “Shelly” Andrews.

A private celebration of Gene’s life will be held at Pokagon State Park in the summer. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, OH 43506. Condolences may be shared and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.