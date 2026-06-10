Historic Reflection: 1894 – Kunkle Tornado

TORNADO … At approximately 4 p.m. on May 17, 1894, a tornado touched down south of Kunkle, killing four people and destroying or damaging numerous homes and other buildings. Hailstones, some as large as eggs, fell for about 15 minutes prior to the tornado.

The Toledo Blade carried this report of the tornado: “The greatest confusion reigned throughout the entire village. Everybody was out on the streets. No one seemed to have a very clear idea of what should be done. Indeed many good people finally made up their minds that the end of the world had arrived and were prepared to take their place before the judgment seat. This standing in the street was followed by a general rush for the houses. Many secreted themselves in cellars. Most of them went down on their knees and uttered a prayer to the Almighty to avert the impending destruction. Some men stood on the street, deeming it safer to meet the cyclone there than to perhaps run the risk of being swept away with their houses. The furious demon was about at its height when it reached the town of Kunkle. By a lucky accident the fiercest part veered a little to the southwest. Tops of houses, wagons, wheels, dogs and even heavy tombstones from the neighboring graveyard were lifted wildly into the air hundreds of feet. It is said that this state of affairs lasted for 15 minutes when the terrible tornado moved east, marking plainly its destructive path.”

Those killed during the event were Daniel (age 75) and Margaret (77) Barrett, Margaret’s eighty-year-old granddaughter Myrtie Daso, and 31-year-old George Oxenger, and others were injured. This colorized vintage image showing damage caused by the Kunkle tornado is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.