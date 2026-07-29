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Historic Reflection: 2015 – Yeager’s IGA

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Yeager’s IGA / Pioneer Village Market store building at 201 South State Street in Pioneer, Ohio, May 2015
STORE … Yeager’s IGA grocery store opened at 201 South State Street in Pioneer. Jon “Pete” Yeager’s parents opened the store on July 14, 1965. Pete and Joanie Yeager bought the store in 1969 and operated it until 2006. In 2006, the Yeagers sold the store to Saneholtz-McKarns, Inc., a Montpelier-based regional chain that owned 13 other gas station-convenience stores in northwest Ohio. Saneholtz-McKarns renamed the store The Pioneer Village Market. In April 2022, Saneholtz-McKarns announced the sale of the building and the closing of the Pioneer Village Market. The building was razed on July 11, 2022. The site is today occupied by the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores. This May 23, 2015, photograph of Yeager’s/Pioneer Village Market is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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