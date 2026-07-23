Historic Reflection: 1912 – Doctor Louie Cosgrove

COSGROVE … This is Dr. Louie Cosgrove, 1912. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

“Among the practicing physicians and surgeons of Swanton, none stands higher, either in a social or professional way, than Dr. Louie C. Cosgrove. He is the only living son of the nestor of physicians, Dr. S. F. Cosgrove… In the counsels of Free Masonry Dr. L. C. Cosgrove is well advanced, holding membership in Swanton Lodge, No. 555, Free and Accepted Masons; Octavius Waters Chapter, No. 154, Royal Arch Masons, of Delta; Wauseon Council No. 68, Royal and Select Masons; Toledo Commandery, NO. 7, Knights Templar, and Zenobia Temple, Ancient Arabic order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine. He is also a member of the Forresters, the Modern Woodmen of America, and Knights of Pythias at Swanton for each of which organizations he has been medical examiner… At present he is identified with both the executive and central committees of Fulton county, and in November, 1905, he was elected coroner of Fulton county for a term of two years by a majority of 1,176.”

From A History of Fulton County, Ohio, from the Earliest Days, with Special Chapters on Various Subjects, Including Each of the Different Townships; Also a Biographical Department.

THOMAS MIKESELL, EDITOR, 1905

Dr. Louie Cosgrove and 15 other World War I veterans from Swanton gathered together and formed a local organization based on the Four Pillars of the newly congressionally chartered American Legion: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children and Youth. Their Mission: To support veterans, active-duty sailors, soldiers and Marines and their families; promote patriotism and good citizenship; and foster peace and security.