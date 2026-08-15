Close Menu
Saturday, August 15
Login
Local History

Historic Reflection: 1895 – Peter Dumaresq Family

By No Comments1 Min Read
The 1895 Peter Dumaresq family home at 229 North Main Street, Swanton
DUMARESQ FAMILY … Built in 1895, this was the home of Peter Dumaresq and his family. The house is located at 229 North Main Street. Mr. Dumaresq was born 7/6/1853 and died 10/3/1930 from injuries he received from an automobile accident. He was a life-long resident of Swanton and was a teamster, according to the census of 1900. In the early 1900s, a teamster was a person who drove teams of horses, mules, or oxen to pull freight wagons, delivery carts, and heavy commercial transport. They formed the backbone of urban and rural logistics before motorized trucks took over. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

Related Posts

Leave A Reply