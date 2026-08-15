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Historic Reflection: 1908 – Bryan Fire Steam Pumper

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Bryan’s 1908 Patterson steam-powered fire pumper at High and Main streets
PUMPER … Bryan’s first steam-powered fire pumper, a Patterson engine, was delivered to the Village. The Village purchased the fire pumper, two hose carts and 1,000 feet of hose for $5,500. The Patterson engine used steam power to pump water from underground fire cisterns (and later fire hydrants) onto burning structures. The Patterson steam pumper supplemented a used hand pumper the Village purchased in 1863 in Toledo for $500. The Patterson engine served the community until it was replaced in 1918 by a used 1900 American LaFrance Metropolitan steamer purchased from Decatur, Ill., for $1,000. This circa 1908 photograph from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives shows the Patterson steam pumper in action at the intersection of Bryan’s High and Main streets. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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