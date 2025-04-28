Historic Reflection: 1904 Northwest Township Baseball

BASEBALL

Williams County residents have enjoyed playing and watching baseball games since the 1860s. Nearly every town and country crossroads fielded a team to participate in the national pastime.

This colorized vintage image from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photograph Archives shows the 1904 Northwest Township baseball team posing at the Grange Fair fairgrounds north of Cooney.

Team members are from left to right:

First row – Bill Speaker and Ralph Ricketts.

Second row – Thurman Walker, Henry Ricketts, Warren Ricketts, Ross Stickney, Joe Hershey, Bill Welch, Nate Townsend, Howard Carl, and Hurd Speaker.

