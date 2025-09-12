Historic Reflection: 1906 – Will Chappuis (Stryker, Ohio)

CHAPPUIS… This colorized, circa 1906 vintage image shows Will Chappuis and his horse, Kate, near the intersection of Stryker’s Defiance and North Depot streets. The two-story brick structure in the background is the Fred Louys’ Sons general store, constructed in 1906 on the northwest corner of Defiance and North Depot streets. Today, the building houses the Stryker Post Office.

Note the brick paving and iron pipe hitching rails along Defiance Street. This vintage image is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.