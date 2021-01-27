Historic Reflection: 1907 Bryan Courthouse Winter Scene



This vintage winter image shows a variety of horse-drawn conveyances hitched to the iron pipe hitching rail on the south and west sides of the Williams County courthouse square in Bryan. The vantage point is the 100 block of West Butler Street looking northwest. The former Bryan High School on South Beech Street, completed in 1904, can be seen in the background on the left, as well as the spires of the First Baptist and First Presbyterian churches on West High Street. The photography studios of W. B. Price and John E. Beach are visible on South Lynn Street near the intersection of Butler and Lynn streets. This circa 1907 vintage image is from the Kevin Maynard collection.