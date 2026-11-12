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Historic Reflection: 1910 – West Unity Power & Light Company

By No Comments2 Mins Read
Colorized circa 1910 photograph of the West Unity Power and Light Company power plant in West Unity, Ohio
POWER … Electric lights were turned on in West Unity for the first time. Electric power came to West Unity in 1906 when the West Unity Power and Light Company, composed of local investors, constructed a power plant next to the West Unity Manufacturing Company on the west side of Main Street, south of the Wabash Railroad. The generating station was equipped with two 65-kilowatt Allis Chalmers Bullock generators driven by two 112-horsepower Ball steam engines. Electric lights were turned on for the first time on October 25, 1906, with the West Unity Reporter newspaper noting, “When evening came, the incandescent circuit was turned on and every patron was delighted with the result—a strong white light with no flutter.” In 1920, the West Unity Power and Light Company entered into an agreement to purchase electricity generated at the Toledo and Indiana Railway’s Stryker power plant. By 1925, the West Unity electric system was purchased by the Lake Shore Power Company, which became a Toledo Edison subsidiary in 1926. This colorized circa 1910 image of the West Unity Power and Light Company power plant is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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