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Historic Reflection: 1959 – Threshers Association

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1959 Threshers Reunion at the Williams County Fairgrounds
THRESHERS … The National Threshers Association’s annual reunion was held for the first time at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier. The National Threshers Association began as annual gatherings of steam engine enthusiasts on LeRoy and Lucile Blaker’s rural Alvordton farm in 1945. Growing attendance forced a move to the Williams County Fairgrounds in 1953. In 1965 the reunion was moved to the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon, “because of better location and storage facilities.” The Bryan Times newspaper reported that the 1959 Threshers Reunion would “include threshing of winter barley, sawmill in operation, hill climbing, engines working on Prony brake and two Baker fans continuously, free movies, exhibits, and other features.” This June 25, 1959, image of the Threshers Reunion at the Williams County Fairgrounds is from the Kevin Maynard collection. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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