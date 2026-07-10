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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1918 – School Consolidation

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Colorized vintage image of the former West Unity High School
CONSOLIDATED … In 1918, the Brady Township rural school district and parts of the Millcreek and Jefferson Township rural school districts were consolidated with West Unity to create the West Unity Village School District. To help accommodate the increased enrollment, in 1921, this West Unity High School was completed northwest of the community’s 1900 school building, facing Defiance Street (U.S. Route 127). The structure cost approximately $200,000 and included an auditorium and gymnasium, library, offices, science laboratory, home economics, agriculture, and industrial arts departments, ten classrooms, a central heating plant for both school buildings, and modern restrooms for students and teachers. The 1921 high school was razed in March 2010 following completion of a new $20.7 million, 119,000-square-foot Kindergarten-Grade 12 facility on West Jackson Street. This colorized vintage image of the former West Unity High School is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives. Do you have a Williams County Historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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