Historic Reflection: 1919 – Stryker School Buses

In 1918, parts of Springfield and Brady townships, formerly served by a number of one-room schoolhouses, were added to the Stryker school district. To transport rural students to Stryker, the school district purchased its first motorized school buses in 1919.

A Stryker correspondent submitted this report that appeared in the September 16, 1919, issue of the Bryan Democrat newspaper:

“Stryker public schools opened last week with a total enrollment of 450. Of this number, 120 are in the high school. Seven autobuses are now used to haul children to Stryker from newly added territory to the Stryker school district.”

This circa 1919 vintage image is believed to show the first Stryker school buses. This historic photograph was shared by Kim Bercaw, who stated, “This is from the Allomong Family Collection.”

