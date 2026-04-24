CIRCUS … This colorized circa 1901 vintage image from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives shows what appears to be a circus parade around the Williams County courthouse square in Bryan. The photograph, printed from a glass plate negative, was taken looking southwest from near the intersection of High and Main streets. A crowd lines the streets watching the parade of elephants and performers making its way north on Main Street. Note the horse-drawn vehicles at the hitching rail surrounding the square, the period men’s and women’s attire, the unpaved streets and what appears to be a wooden crosswalk at the intersection. Do you have a Williams County historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.
Historic Reflection: 1901 – Bryan Courthouse Square Circus
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