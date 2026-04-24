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Local History

Historic Reflection: 1908 – Fayette Decoration Day Parade

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PARADE … The Decoration Day Parade of 1908 moves through Fayette. Thank you to the Fulton County Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County historic photo you would like to share? Email: publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

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