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Historic Reflection: 1938 – Swanton High School Golf

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1938 Swanton High School golf team, courtesy of the Swanton Historical Society
GOLF … Pictured is Swanton High School’s first golf team — standing, Charles Buckenmeyer, Gerald Meyers and Leonard Wozniak; seated, Leo Pilliod, Coach Clifford Nelson and Donald Kurth. Under Coach Nelson, the 1938 squad went undefeated in its first season representing the school, defeating Bowling Green, Woodward and Maumee twice and Sylvania and Napoleon once, with home matches at Valleywood Golf Course and other dates at Riverby, Bowling Green and Ottawa Park. The Class B team placed fifth at the district tournament against 16 Northwestern Ohio squads, a creditable showing given the Class A competition. Lettermen returning for 1939 were Wozniak, Pilliod, Donald Kurth, Meyers and Buckenmeyer; Harold Kurth and Robert Smith were lost to graduation. Thank you to the Swanton Historical Society for the use of this photo. Do you have a Fulton County Historic photo you would like to share? Email publisher@thevillagereporter.com.

 

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