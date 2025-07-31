Historic Reflection: 1965 – Mel’s Thrifty Sales (Bryan)

STORE… In November 1965, Mel’s Thrifty Sales, Inc., a discount health and beauty aids store, opened for business at 128 West High Street in Bryan. Mel’s Thrifty Sales was owned by Melvin Pearl, who came to Bryan from Oak Park, Mich., and his brother Murray Pearl of Hillsdale, Mich.

In 1979, Fat Cheez LPs, a record store, opened in part of Mel’s floor space. Mel’s Thrifty Sales closed circa 1980-81. The building is today occupied by Waterford Bank, N.A.

This circa 1965-66 photograph of Mel’s Thrifty Sales is from the Williams County Public Library Huffman Photographic Archives.