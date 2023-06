HISTORIC REFLECTION … EAGLE GOLFERS … ’81-’82. Varsity Golf Team (L to R): Griff Griffiths, John Griffiths (lowest average, league Most Valuable Player), Mark Griffiths (captain, Leadership Award), Marty Schaffner, a reserve player standing in for absent Jerry Schaffner, and Tracy Valentine (All League Most Improved). Bottom: Reserve Team (L to R): Coach Richard Armburst, Kyle Sallows, Brian Fruchey, Kip Humbert, Craig Verity, Les Fredrick, Todd Smith, and Chris Hancock.