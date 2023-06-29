Thursday, June 29
Williams & Fulton County Special Olympics Compete At Ohio State Summer Games

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
FULTON COUNTY TEAM … (Front) Coaches Celia Wilson, Taylor Hartman, Stacy Galbraith, Anna Norris, Matthew Wyrostek, Kylie Plotts, Jadyn Wilson, Cortney Bowers, Melissa Waidelich, Annette Shotwell. (Mid-dle) Coach Lisa Smith, Tim Rettig, Danni Smith, Morgan Wagner, Megan Marini, Hannah Shotwell, Nick Weigand, Dillon Hayward, Jenny Whaley, Danelle Bodette, Amber Pursel, Joel Reinking, Ben Clausen. (Back) Coach Kevin Smith, Corey Case, Ann Schroeder, Keerston Volkman, Chad Kutzli, Shawn Summers, Dakota Hamrick, Roger Wolfram, Maylynn Sterrett, Andy Dietz, Nick Denn, Nathan Schaefer.

By: Nate Calvin
THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COLUMBUS – Twenty-four athletes from Fulton County and 28 from Williams County were among over 3,000 competitors at the Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games held at the Ohio State University from June 23-25.

TORCH CARRIER … Jenny Whaley (Fulton County) carries the torch during the final leg of the Law Enforce-ment Torch Run. Jenny was nominated and chosen to be one of four torch bearers for the Opening Cere-monies of State Summer Games.

The Fulton County roster was made up of Jenny Whaley, Morgan Wagner, Hannah Shotwell, Danelle Bodette, Maylynn Sterrett, Ann Schroeder, Megan Marini, Amber Pursel, Keerston Volkman, Danni Smith, Nathan Schaefer, Ben Clausen, Dakota Hamrick, Shawn Summers, Chad Kutzli, Tim Rettig, Roger Wolfram, Erich Beltz, Nick Weigand, Joel Reinking, Dillon Hayward, Andy Dietz, Corey Case, and Nick Denn.

RUNNERS-UP … The Fulton County Jaguars volleyball team poses for a picture after their silver medal win!

The Williams County team consisted of Adam Bauer, Audrey Benner, Ayden Brown, Ben Murray, Candida Cerrato, Channing Rhoden, Jack Angeli, Chuck Howard, Claire Bell, Coebie Brown, Daniel Bell, Danika Pickett, Dawn Nelson, Duane Moore, Dustin Reynolds, Elliot Covington, Emyrson Slattman, Jaiden Beebe, Jeremy Allomong, Jy’Air Berryman, Koleton McCandless, Kristin Herman, Lincoln Brown, Mary Napier, Matt Dolman, Noah Slattman, Olivia Howard, and Russ Biller.

GOLD MEDALISTS … The Bocce team consisting of Roger Wolfram & Danelle Bodette (Fulton County) pose for a picture after their gold medal win!

WILLIAMS COUNTY RESULTS

NAME EVENT #1 PLACE EVENT #2 PLACE
Adam Bauer 200 M DASH 5TH RUNNING LONG JUMP 2nd
Audrey Benner Bocce 4th
Ayden Brown MINI JAVELIN 1st RUNNING LONG JUMP 3rd
Ben Murray 100 M DASH 1st SOFTBALL THROW 1st
Candida Cerrato 100 M DASH 1st SOFTBALL THROW 1st
Channing Rhoden Bocce 4th
Jack Angeli 100 M WALK 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 3rd
Chuck Howard 50 M DASH 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 7th
Claire Bell 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 7th
Coebie Brown 100 M DASH 4th RUNNING LONG JUMP 6th
Daniel Bell 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 2nd
Danika Pickett Bocce 4th
Dawn Nelson 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 6th
Duane Moore 50 M DASH 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 6th
Dustin Reynolds 1500 M RUN 2nd RUNNING LONG JUMP 2nd
Elliot Covington 100 M DASH 1st MINI JAVELIN 2nd
Emyrson Slattman Bocce 1st
Jaiden Beebe 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 5th
Jeremy Allomong 400 M DASH 4th SOFTBALL THROW 3rd
Jy’Air Berryman Bocce 2nd
Koleton McCandless Bocce 2nd
Kristin Herman 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 5th
Lincoln Brown 400 M DASH 1st RUNNING LONG JUMP 1st
Mary Napier 200 M DASH 2nd MINI JAVELIN 2nd
Matt Dolman Bocce 4th
Noah Slattman Bocce 1st
Olivia Howard 50 M DASH 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 1st
Russ Biller SOFTBALL THROW 4th

WILLIAMS COUNTY … Jeremy Allomong took home third in the softball throw event.
WILLIAMS COUNTY … Candida Cerrato took home the gold in the softball throw and 100m dash.
OPENING CEREMONIES … The Williams County team gets ready for the opening ceremonies in Columbus.
WILLIAMS COUNTY … Emyrson and Noah Slattman teamed up to take first place in bocce ball.
