Williams & Fulton County Special Olympics Compete At Ohio State Summer Games

COLUMBUS – Twenty-four athletes from Fulton County and 28 from Williams County were among over 3,000 competitors at the Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games held at the Ohio State University from June 23-25.

The Fulton County roster was made up of Jenny Whaley, Morgan Wagner, Hannah Shotwell, Danelle Bodette, Maylynn Sterrett, Ann Schroeder, Megan Marini, Amber Pursel, Keerston Volkman, Danni Smith, Nathan Schaefer, Ben Clausen, Dakota Hamrick, Shawn Summers, Chad Kutzli, Tim Rettig, Roger Wolfram, Erich Beltz, Nick Weigand, Joel Reinking, Dillon Hayward, Andy Dietz, Corey Case, and Nick Denn.

The Williams County team consisted of Adam Bauer, Audrey Benner, Ayden Brown, Ben Murray, Candida Cerrato, Channing Rhoden, Jack Angeli, Chuck Howard, Claire Bell, Coebie Brown, Daniel Bell, Danika Pickett, Dawn Nelson, Duane Moore, Dustin Reynolds, Elliot Covington, Emyrson Slattman, Jaiden Beebe, Jeremy Allomong, Jy’Air Berryman, Koleton McCandless, Kristin Herman, Lincoln Brown, Mary Napier, Matt Dolman, Noah Slattman, Olivia Howard, and Russ Biller.

WILLIAMS COUNTY RESULTS

NAME EVENT #1 PLACE EVENT #2 PLACE Adam Bauer 200 M DASH 5TH RUNNING LONG JUMP 2nd Audrey Benner Bocce 4th Ayden Brown MINI JAVELIN 1st RUNNING LONG JUMP 3rd Ben Murray 100 M DASH 1st SOFTBALL THROW 1st Candida Cerrato 100 M DASH 1st SOFTBALL THROW 1st Channing Rhoden Bocce 4th Jack Angeli 100 M WALK 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 3rd Chuck Howard 50 M DASH 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 7th Claire Bell 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 7th Coebie Brown 100 M DASH 4th RUNNING LONG JUMP 6th Daniel Bell 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 2nd Danika Pickett Bocce 4th Dawn Nelson 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 6th Duane Moore 50 M DASH 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 6th Dustin Reynolds 1500 M RUN 2nd RUNNING LONG JUMP 2nd Elliot Covington 100 M DASH 1st MINI JAVELIN 2nd Emyrson Slattman Bocce 1st Jaiden Beebe 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 5th Jeremy Allomong 400 M DASH 4th SOFTBALL THROW 3rd Jy’Air Berryman Bocce 2nd Koleton McCandless Bocce 2nd Kristin Herman 100 M DASH 2nd SOFTBALL THROW 5th Lincoln Brown 400 M DASH 1st RUNNING LONG JUMP 1st Mary Napier 200 M DASH 2nd MINI JAVELIN 2nd Matt Dolman Bocce 4th Noah Slattman Bocce 1st Olivia Howard 50 M DASH 3rd SOFTBALL THROW 1st Russ Biller SOFTBALL THROW 4th

