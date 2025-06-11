Repeat Waldron Offender Receives Prison Term In Hillsdale Drug Case

HILLSDALE — Waldron resident Randall Earl Orange, 35, has been sentenced to 13 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a habitual offender, third offense. Orange admitted to his involvement in the drug trade earlier this year.

He appeared for sentencing on June 9 in Hillsdale’s 1st Judicial Circuit Court. Following his release from the Michigan Department of Corrections in 2024, Orange reportedly struggled to find employment to support his family.

Work opportunities he did find were reportedly denied by his parole officer, which led him to return to drug-related activities.

Despite his request for leniency, the court considered Orange’s extensive criminal record, which includes seven prior felony convictions, 13 prior misdemeanors, and four previous prison stays for offenses such as operating a methamphetamine laboratory, breaking and entering, and possession of a weapon in prison.

Circuit Court Judge Sara S. Lisznyai sentenced Orange to 13 to 40 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He also received an additional 4 to 20 years for destruction of evidence.