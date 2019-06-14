Historical Marker Unveiled As Part Of Stryker Memorial Day

MEMORIAL DAY … The Stryker Memorial Day service was held inside the local high school due to wet conditions at the cemetery. Keynote speaker at the Stryker Memorial Day service was Col. Mark Johnson, 1987 Stryker High School graduate, currently serving on the National Guard Bureau staff as the Operational Plans and Execution Division Chief on the Air National Guard Readiness Center Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Following the Memorial Day services, the new Ohio historical marker commemorating William J. Knight was unveiled.

The marker was funded jointly by contributions from the Ohio History Connection, Columbus, Ohio, the Stryker Area Heritage Council, and descendants of William J. Knight. Bruce Zigler, who told the daring story of William J. Knight and the Andrew’s Raiders wore a full Civil Warn Union uniform. Pictured from left to right is Bob Lucas of the Ohio History Connection, Terry Wieland, president of the Stryker Area Heritage Council, and SAHC members Fred Grisier, Mike Sutton and Bruce Zigler. (Information provided by the Stryker Area Heritage Council)

