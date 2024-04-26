HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Hears From ODNR Representative About Well Possibilities

The Holiday City Council met on April 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. Council gave the second reading on the county-wide 911 system, reviewing the final plan.

All village liquor licenses were approved for renewal, and Craig Nelson from the ODNR spoke on an observation well that should be put within the village limits. The well would help to measure aquifer levels, with the studies backed by Representative Jim Hoops.

There are 10 existing wells throughout Williams, Defiance, and Fulton counties. The well would be 8”, about 150-200 feet deep, with a 5” 100 foot-deep test-well being put in first.

Cou...