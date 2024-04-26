NWOAL SOFTBALL: Swanton Rallies To Edge Evergreen, 8-7

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNWOAL SOFTBALL … Taylor Forrest fires a pitch in the first inning of Swanton’s 8-7 win over Evergreen. VIEW 46 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Swanton 8 Evergreen 7

SWANTON – Evergreen held a 5-3 lead in the middle of the fifth before the Bulldogs rallied with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to edge the Vikings 8-7.

Taylor Forrest went seven innings with ten strikeouts to earn the win while also clubbing two double...