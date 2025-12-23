Holiday Tradition Continues With Fulton County’s Christmas For Kids

GROUP PHOTO … Children and first responders pose for a photo inside Walmart, during the annual Christmas for Kids event.

For dozens of Fulton County children, the holiday season became a little brighter this year through the annual Christmas for Kids program, hosted by the Wauseon Police Department.

The event took place on Saturday, December 13 and paired children from across the county with local first responders for a morning of shopping at Walmart, allowing each child to select some gifts, while spending time with the men and women who serve their communities.

According to Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden, 67 children participated in this year’s event. Organizers intentionally limit the number of participants to ensure each child receives personal attention and that the experience remains meaningful rather than rushed.

The morning brought together over 39 law enforcement officers, along with firefighters and emergency responders representing agencies throughout Fulton County.

Participation also included personnel from Life Flight, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Ohio Investigative Unit, creating a broad mix of first responders supporting the program.

Each child received a $150 Walmart gift card, an increase from previous years. Chittenden noted that last year’s amount was approximately $125 to $130, but strong community donations made it possible to raise the total this year.

The increased amount also reflects the rising cost of goods and the desire to give families a little extra help during the holidays.

In addition to the standard gift cards, organizers held drawings for four additional gift cards, providing a few children with an added surprise.

In past years, the program has included bicycle giveaways, and organizers continue to adjust elements of the event to keep it fresh and engaging.

The morning began at the Wauseon Fire Hall at 9 a.m., where families checked in and were welcomed with coffee and hot chocolate donated by Biggby Coffee, along with cookies provided by Chief Supermarket and Sauders.

After registration, children were paired with first responders before departing for Walmart shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Arrangements were made with Walmart to set aside registers for the group, allowing the shopping experience to move smoothly and reducing wait times for families.

Now an established holiday tradition, the Christmas for Kids program continues to reflect the generosity of the Fulton County community and the commitment of local first responders.

Through donations, volunteer time, and simple moments of connection, the event helps ensure that children across the county are able to experience the joy and warmth of the holiday season.