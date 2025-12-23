WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Authority Approves Option To Purchase Greenfield Subdivision Property

PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN/ THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PROPERTY DISCUSSION … Williams County Port Authority Board members Cheryl Andres (left) and Tyler Sailer (right) discuss the option on the David Brown property at its meeting on Monday, December 22.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The Williams County Port Authority authorized an option to purchase property in the Greenfield Subdivision in Bryan at its meeting on Monday, December 22.

Board members in attendance were Ashley Epling, Bill Martin, Dave Newcomer, Tyler Sailer, Tyson Stuckey, Cheryl Andres, and Rachel Walz. Dawn Fitzcharles, Sean Rupp, and Joe Kimbell were absent.

The Port Authority was presented with an option to purchase the Greenfield Subdivision property, which is currently owned by David Brown.

Known as the Greenfield Project, the property consists of 23.65 acres, for which the Port Authority had exercised this option about three years ago.

Board member Dave Newcomer said the Port Authority had received notice from the United States Department of Agriculture that they have approved a grant request, which they are waiting for feedback on.

Newcomer mentioned the total cost of the subdivision is about $2.7 million dollars for the infrastructure, so the Port Authority can build houses on 60 lots.

“This is a very, very big deal for the City of Bryan,” pointed out Newcomer. “We have received notice from them (USDA) they have approved our request, but they have not told us how much money is yet.

“However, we can put him (Dave Brown) on notice that we’re going to go ahead and buy his property.”

Newcomer would make a motion to authorize and exercise the option on the property. The total price, which is adjusted by inflation, is about $620,000 based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

He added that the Port Authority would have to supply 25 percent of the project. The board approved the option.

“The biggest risk we have is that it wouldn’t give us enough to fund the option, and that’s our risk,” said board member Tyson Stuckey.

The board also approved the Isaac parcel purchase agreement. This involves the senior housing project in Bryan.

In personnel action, the Port Authority approved the hiring of Denise Dahl for administrative support.

She brings over 25 years of experience, and starting on January 1, 2026, she will be working five hours per week with a one-year commitment

Dahl will also play an important role in the development of the Greenfield Project, along with the Bryan Senior Housing project, as well as developing future projects in Montpelier and West Unity.

“She (Dahl) has a lot of experience in economic development,” said Epling. “She will be a huge asset, especially with the projects that we have going on. And she is very energetic and outgoing and is excited to help.”

The board discussed the renewal of the social media marketing agreement with Gillian Davies. She is currently a college student in Chicago and is being paid $300 per month.

Newcomer reported that the Port Authority has received an offer to sell parcels of land in Montpelier at a very reasonable price.

“We know that we have an opportunity in West Unity to acquire land that has already been engineered with,” said Newcomer.

“What’s happening is that we’ve met with the Maumee Valley Planning Commission on the Welcome Home Ohio Project and learned enough about those two parcels (Montpelier and West Unity) would appear to be exactly what the project is looking for.

“If we do it correctly and can work our way through the bureaucratic forest, which is what Denise (Dahl) does, we would be in a position that we could build perhaps ten houses a year if we can find the manpower to do that.

“The way this program works is they are giving you money for houses built. And they would give us enough money that we can afford to put in the infrastructure on these subdivisions.”

The board authorized Sean Rupp and Newcomer to negotiate with SKILW Property, LLC of Montpelier, for an option to purchase their remaining available lots on 14 acres of property they own on the southeast corner of State Route 576 and County Road K.

The total purchase price on the property is $330,000, which amounts between $8,000 to $10,000 per lot. Newcomer suggested asking the Village of Montpelier to rethink, maybe adding one lot or two lots.

“We may have to start talking through a loan to do this,” said Newcomer. “If we spend $600,000 on the Dave Brown property and this one is $330,000, you probably are going to complain.

“Sean (Rupp) has done a lot of work on the projections on how this would work and would work financially for us, assuming that we can build and sell this. That’s why we need to control this so we can have a firm negotiation.

“Beyond that, from the point of view of Montpelier, I don’t expect more than ten of those lots would be in the Welcome Home Program.

“We will come out of that with the subdivision with lots that are quite affordable that people can buy them.”

Rachel Walz gave an update on the Port Authority housing projects. She reported that the Curtis Street property in Stryker has its electrical and plumbing work done and is currently installing the third phase of drywall.

The project on Depot Street in Stryker has its foundation completed and floor trusses installed.

She also reported that the drywall has been installed, along with the installation of vinyl siding (weather permitting), along with driveway and porch sidewalk work on Beech Street in Bryan.

The Clear Fork property in Pioneer is also in the same boat as the Beech Street project.

The board also approved the operational budget report.

An executive session was held to consider the purchase of property (both real and personal, tangible or intangible), with no action being taken.

The next Williams County Port Authority meeting will be on Monday, January 12, at 1 p.m.