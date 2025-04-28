Hospice Of Northwest Ohio’s Camp Brings Joy To Grieving Kids

PRESS RELEASE – Register today for Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s summer day camp for grieving kids and teens ages 6-15. The four-day camp, provided at no charge to participants, will be held July 29-August 1 at Camp Miakonda in Toledo.

Path Finders Camp provides opportunities for grieving kids and teens to interact with others who have experienced similar losses – in a safe, fun and supportive environment. Separated by age, groups will be led by licensed counselors/social workers and trained volunteers.

The goal is to positively impact the children and teens who attend the camp putting them on the path to healing and eliminating the needs/behaviors that require counseling later in life.

Through a variety of camp activities, campers will honor the memory of the person who died, normalize feelings and learn coping skills, participate in fun, outdoor games and activities and make new friends!

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the camp will be offered at no cost to participants. Registration is required by completing an online application at www.hospicenwo.org no later than June 13, 2025. Space is limited.

Anyone interested in learning more about attending or volunteering at the camp can call 419-931-5623 or email pathfinderscamp@hospicenwo.org.