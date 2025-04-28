Beginning Genealogy Workshop May 12 At Museum Of Fulton County

PRESS RELEASE – The Fulton County Genealogy Group is hosting a free genealogy workshop on Monday, May 12 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Museum of Fulton County in Wauseon. “Beginning Genealogy 102” is the second workshop in a free series open to registered participants.

Presented by members of the FCGG, the “Beginning Genealogy 102” workshop will focus on a variety of research methods. Workshop participants will learn about valuable genealogy websites that can be used for doing genealogical research.

Information will also be shared about accessing courthouse, church and census records. This free workshop is open to the public and historical society members.

“During this one-hour class we will discuss a variety of websites and local records that can be used for genealogical research,” shared Carolyn Stilwill, FCGG workshop coordinator. “Time will also be provided to work on a genealogy research plan with experienced mentors.”

While the beginning genealogy workshop is free, pre-registration is required. The class is limited to the first 40 registered participants.

To learn more about the workshop and view the genealogy research plan that will be used during the class, visit https://www.museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events Interested individuals can register at the museum, call 419.337.7922 or send a message to info@museumoffultoncounty.org

Additional genealogy events are slated for later this year. The Genealogy Annual Banquet featuring a delicious meal and presentation will be held on Monday, June 9 from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the museum. On Monday, November 10, members of the FCGG will present a workshop about searching veteran records.

The Fulton County Genealogy Group’s collection consists of more than 1,300 books and over 200 rolls of microfilm located at the Evergreen Community Library, 253 Maple Street, Metamora, Ohio. Research appointments at the library are available with advance notice by contacting www.fultoncoogs.org/contact-us.

The microfilmed records include newspapers for towns in the county through 1910; birth and death records beginning in 1867; marriage records from 1864 (although the county was formed in 1850, a fire in July 1864 destroyed many early records).

The collection also includes family histories, county histories, obituaries, tombstone inscription books, as well as a wide variety of other Ohio county records.

For additional information regarding genealogical research visit research page of the museum’s website at https://www.museumoffultoncounty.org/research

The Museum of Fulton County is located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

To learn more about special events, classes, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.