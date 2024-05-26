Hudson Leather Near Pioneer Hosts Traveling Biker Memorial Wall & Motorcycle Rally

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBIKES … The Bike Rally and Blessing consisted of three days of music, bikes, community building, and fundraising for charities.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

Hudson Leather gathered for the 29th year to honor the fallen, proudly hosting the traveling memorial wall for fallen bikers.

There were vendors, food, leather sales, and an amazing live band that was keeping everyone upbeat and engaged.

With over ten acres of parki...