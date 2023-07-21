Imagination Station In Bryan Site Of Soak Up The Sun Camp

SUMMER CAMP … Youngsters enjoyed summer activities at the 6th annual Soak Up the Sun Camp at Imagination Station in Bryan. Participants, aged 5-8, played a variety of games, made crafts, and more! Sponsors include Bill’s Locker Room, Spangler Candy Company, Tristate Vision Center, Sensi Pal, and Walmart. Pictured front, left to right: Andie Chaffee, Ambria Langham, Patricio Guerra-Soto, Gabe Chaffee, Genevieve Schroeder, Chrystian Blad, Jack Schroeder, Sadie Smith, Noah Bassett, Cora Pool, Calvin Keel, Claire Kunsman, and Amelia Fry. Standing in back are camp organizers Eden Owens and Annie Kunsman.