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WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve Village Of Edon Agreement For Hillside Water System

By No Comments2 Mins Read

The Williams County commissioners approved an agreement with the Village of Edon to operate Hillside Country Living’s public water system during their Thursday, Oct. 8, meeting.

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